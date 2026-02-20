Because First Impressions Matter

Share Post Share Email

Candles — or the lack of them — are one of the first things customers notice when they sit down. In fact, 82% of customers surveyed say they prefer a candle on the table, and it’s often one of the very first details that shapes how a room feels.

Unfortunately, they also notice when things aren’t quite right. Wax spills on tables and linens. Dirty candle holders and shades. Half-burnt candles, flames not lit, or candles going out halfway through service. What should feel effortless quickly becomes another small frustration — for staff and guests alike.

That’s where Clearcraft Oil Candles make a difference.

There are no drips or spills, no dirty shades, no half-burnt mess, and no customers playing with wax. Just beautiful, clean, steady candlelight that looks intentional from the moment doors open until the last table leaves.

It means candles that look the same at 11pm as they did at 5pm, a simple system that fits easily into your SOPs, and staff who actually light them — without constant checking or replacing. The result is a consistent, considered ambience that quietly supports the dining experience rather than distracting from it.

If you’d like to try one, simply email sales@clearcraftltd.co.uk with the word “Sample”, along with your business name and address. We’ll send you one of our most popular designs, completely free and with no obligation.

Put it on a table during service — you’ll quickly know whether oil is right for your restaurant. If it earns its place, we can help you choose the perfect design (if the one we send isn’t already).

Clearcraft Limited

sales@clearcraftltd.co.uk

www.clearcraft-catering.co.uk

Tel: 01279 731621