UKgrandoutdoorcafé Campaign Launched To ‘Restart’ The Hospitality Sector

Turning the UK’s streets into an enormous outdoor hospitality venue could allow on-trade businesses to generate revenue again, say the organisers of a new campaign

Operators are being asked to support #UKGrandOutdoorCafé, a campaign to restart the UK hospitality industry by transforming public spaces and streets into al fresco dining spaces whilst adhering to physical social distancing.

The brainchild of by Alan Lorrimer, (who has written to the government) https://www.ukgsoc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Great-Outdoor-Cafe-govt-letter-8.5.20-3.docx.pdf founder of live music venues The Piano Works, the campaign recommends that seating on pavements, squares and open spaces outside of restaurants and bars be allowed, and has called on Government to “temporarily deregulate” and grant local authorities powers to allow tables and chairs outside existing hospitality businesses without having to apply for lengthy planning permission.

The scheme requests that operators would be allowed the flexibility to expand their current licensing conditions and trading hours, with no additional fees charged and zoning regulations until September.

With selected spaces becoming allocated pedestrianized zones, the public can enjoy physically distanced meals and drinks with members of their household safely.

Fundraising for food and drink vouchers is a key component to the campaign, allowing key workers working on the frontline to use the venues. The campaign also asks that strolling musicians be allowed to entertain outside guests.

Several operators have shown their support for #UKGrandOutdoorCafé, however, the schemewill need much further support to become a reality.

Alan Lorrimer, founder of The Piano Works, said: “This initiative aims to safely get people back onto our high streets and into our town and city centres.

“With the Government’s help, we can break down the barriers of nervousness and anxiety slowly. Dining and drinking outside whilst enjoying the great British summer is an exciting and safe place to start on our journey to recovery.”

For further details visitwww.UKGSOC.org and sign up to support #UKGrandOutdoorCafé campaign.