Emergency Solutions Service Launched For Hospitality Sector To Re-Open Under Covid-19 Restrictions

Hospitality outlets planning on how to re-open with social distancing and new safety measures in place can now receive support straight through their letterbox thanks to the introduction of a new service.

With the Prime Minister’s announcements so far lacking specific details on re-opening requirements, the hospitality industry is urging leaders to give more advice on what measures may be put in place for re-opening.

It is expected that social distancing measures will play a significant role in how and when businesses can re-open. Many hospitality businesses are concerned that they will not be able to re-open quickly enough to survive if they don’t know soon what they will need to do to adapt their business.

In the absence of government guidance Design Equals, an agency network of creative experts for the hospitality industry, has launched a support service which will provide on-going business advice from its community to the industry as it navigates the roadmap of re-opening now we are on the ‘downward slope’ of the Coronavirus.

Katie McCarthy, founder and design director at Design Equals, is behind some of the North’s most well-known hospitality interiors, including Albert’s Shed in Manchester, The White Horse and 1539 at Chester Racecourse, Baha in Bowness-on-Windermere and Cheshire’s King Street Kitchen.

She said: “The industry has unexpectedly evolved, almost overnight, due to Covid-19. The way our customers must experience dining out will not be the same for some time, maybe never even the same again. We urgently need to know what regulations will be put in place by the Government and until then, we are learning from our European counterparts who are a few weeks ahead of us and working to cascade that information to businesses in a simple, creative way.”

There are three boxes for businesses to choose from with each offering different levels of guidance, each addresses the main areas of priorities being safety, space and style.

The entry level ‘Help Hospitality Heal’ support box (RRP £111) is a one-off purchase which provides an extensive guide on preparing and prioritising your space for re-opening.

This includes access to a one to one consultation with a designer to discuss space, cost effective solutions such as revised use of seating arrangements, flow of operation safe spaces and flexible partitions for creating safe distancing.

The full-service support kit (RRP £999) is a fully personalised business solution which is developed with you by a team of experts. Customers will receive three meetings with a dedicated DESIGN=creative team specifically selected with skill sets considered to the venue type.

The team will define solutions as well as fast-track a programme of works tailored to your individual business needs.

For those wanting to keep abreast of the latest guidance and advice regarding Covid-19, the company will be working with partners in the hospitality industry, to provide a monthly ‘Back to Business’ subscription box (RRP £59.99 per month) that will land directly on your doorstep. This will include research and examples from European countries who are re-opening establishments with new laws in place, with the UK expected to follow similar measures.

Each month will provide up to date advice guide covering the latest changes, provided by a team of experts. It will also share details of design, products and discounts to help you prepare for your re-opening. Advice will range from interior design advice to operational guidance and insights into individual business’ plans.

Katie added: “We wanted to launch a solution that would help hospitality owners prepare for re-opening, including being ready to open their doors whilst adhering to new guidelines. With little yet known about an exact return date from the Government, we need to act now to be ready to successfully re-open. Our message to outlets is whilst your doors are closed be open to change.

“We have an army of creatives who are working together to provide sensible, educated and affordable ideas for the industry which will arm them with the knowledge and products to a successful re-opening.

“The industry has been hit hard, but we can’t dwell on that now, we can only be ready to welcome guests back through the door and for them to feel safe when they return.”

For more information on the ‘Design Equals in Box’ solution enter your details here to receive information or email weare@designequals.co.uk.

https://www.crowdcast.io/e/fdhn210520s3/register?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=profile_web&utm_campaign=profile