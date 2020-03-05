UKH Welcomes Government Businesses Support Over Covid-19

UKHospitality has welcomed the Government’s decision to register Covid-19 as “notifiable”, allowing businesses to seek compensation if they are affected by the coronavirus.

The move is particularly welcome as hospitality and tourism businesses are likely to bear the brunt of a downturn in business.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “This is a helpful step forward by the Government and should help offset some of the losses that hospitality businesses will incur due to the Coronavirus. Tourism and hospitality is likely to be hit as people cancel holidays and our members are already reporting a reduction in hotel bookings.

“Businesses will need to check the terms and conditions of their insurance and make sure their insurance provider has updated their policy to include Covid-19. This is not going to be a remedy for all businesses, but it should help some of those who are already feeling the strain.”