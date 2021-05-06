UKHospitality Launches Sector Prospectus Ahead Of Metro Mayoral Elections

Share Tweet Share Email

UKHospitality has today launched its sector prospectus, Rebuilding our Hospitality and Tourism Sectors, ahead of the Metro Mayoral elections.

The prospectus highlights the vital importance of the hospitality sector, which is a major contributor to the economy, accounting for around 10% of national employment. It underlines the importance of hospitality and tourism as an economic and cultural force and the crucial need for them to be supported as the country emerges from the pandemic.

The trade body has reiterated the urgent need for continued support to protect jobs and it is critical that hospitality and tourism businesses are put at the heart of the new Metro Mayors’ plans to rebuild local communities and economies.

The prospectus calls for a diverse range of measures and for new Metro Mayors to make hospitality a top priority. The measures include:

Support for a full audit of local regulations that impact the hospitality sector. UKH is calling for a moratorium on new legislation impacting the sector prior to this audit

Work with the sector to promote the diverse careers that are on offer within hospitality and tourism, encouraging LEAs to showcase the excellent careers that can be had in the sector

Convene a discussion between hospitality businesses and Metro Mayors to carve out a plan for post-16 and adult education sectoral partnerships

Enhance the role of Skills Advisory Panels to give hospitality a stronger voice in regional skills development.

The document highlights the value of supporting the hospitality sector and supporting jobs in every region of the country.

UKHospitality Chief Executive, Kate Nicholls, said: “Hospitality is a major contributor to the economy and is the beating heart of local communities across the country. As a cornerstone of UK high streets and town centres, and a major driver of economic growth and job creation, it is vital that Metro Mayors work hand in hand with hospitality and foster partnerships between local authorities and the sector as we look to recover from the pandemic.

“As challenging as the last year has been, this prospectus carries a number of optimistic and positive messages. With appropriate support, our sector can spark and power an economic and social renaissance. Hospitality has proved in the past that, following recessions, it can drive impressive growth in a short period with sensible regulation in place and the right supportive conditions.”