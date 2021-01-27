Union And Sector Chiefs: Set Up Hospitality Task Force Across EU Institutions

Share Tweet Share Email

The heads of 13 European hospitality and value chain representing bodies and trade unions have jointly called for the immediate setting up of a hospitality task force across the EU Institutions to discuss the impact that COVID-19 has had on business and jobs, and to deliver a road map for recovery.

The Brewers of Europe and the cosignatories want “predictability for the hospitality sector and its supply chain, through a safe, timely and sustainable reopening as soon as the economy starts to open up again”.

Hospitality businesses and the entire system that supports them, are an essential part of Europe’s social and economic fabric, providing millions of jobs to workers across the continent.

“Investing in the hospitality industry now will pay off for our collective recovery in the future, helping to kickstart the wider economy and society”, the statement says.

Pierre-Olivier Bergeron, Secretary General of The Brewers of Europe said “The pandemic has taken lives and livelihoods. At the right time and when it is safe to do so, we must do all we can to reconnect the hospitality value chain and avoid further knock-on effects. With bars, pubs, cafés and restaurants so integral to our society and economy, we call on the EU institutions to ensure that the hospitality sector has strong and dedicated support to help its recovery”.

This comes as Ivan Štefanec, MEP, member of the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO) and President of the European Parliament Beer Club recommended in December 2020 that the taskforce be backed by MEPs.

The full statement can be read here and more information about the beer sector’s response to the crisis can be found at reconnect.beer