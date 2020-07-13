Urgent Support Of The Hospitality Sector Needed

A cross-party group of MEPs have written to the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission to highlight the need for urgent support of the hospitality sector.

Across Europe, the service and entertainment establishments, along with bars and restaurants, have felt the impact of social distancing measures and the preceding lockdown hard. Without suitable support, the value chain that relies on these places of social interaction – including the brewing sector – will be deeply affected too.

Headed by Ivan Štefanec, President of the European Parliament’s Beer Club and of SME Europe, the group of signatory MEPs hails from multiple countries and parties, showing that this is an issue of Europe-wide importance, independent of party politics.

The letter below calls for immediate measures to be taken by national and European governments at this crucial time for the whole hospitality sector and the people that are dependent on it for their livelihoods.

Letter can be viewed here