Ventilating Commercial Kitchens

Share Post Share Email

Air Vent Technology offers three ranges of high temperature fans designed for installation into commercial kitchens. The “QBK,” the “QMF-HT,” and the “STR/MOS” can handle operating temperatures between 80ºC and 180ºC with performances from 0.10 m³/sec to 7.45 m³/sec, single and three-phase. For maximum durability, the motors are out of airstream, preventing overheating, reducing exposure to dirt and grease, and minimising maintenance and cleaning. All have acoustic linings to reduce noise breakout.

The “QBK” range comprises six fans and five sizes, single and three-phase. They have energy efficient, direct drive fans with backward curved centrifugal impellers. “QBK” units have flexible airflow configurations – straight through or 90º. Cases are of robust extruded aluminium frame in double skinned galvanised steel with a plastisol coated finish. All are fitted with energy saving controls. Attenuators, cowls, flexible duct connectors and weatherproof kits are available. The “QBK” range will operate in temperatures of up to 120ºC with performances from 0.10m3/sec to 2.97m3/sec.

The “QMF-HT” range comprises nine sizes – single and three phase, four and six pole motors. They are continuous running in temperatures up to 180ºC with performances from 0.10 m³/sec to 3.40 m³/sec and are for ducted or direct installation. They are easy to install horizontally or vertically, inside or out.

The “STR/MOS” are continuous running in temperatures of up to 80ºC and can be installed internally and externally. There are two sizes, each with two motor ratings giving performances of between 2.00 m³/sec to 7.45 m³/sec. The “STR/MOS” are versatile with seven spigot options which can be set at installation.

Air Vent Technology can design custom ventilation systems using these high-temperature fans to ensure optimal performance for any situation.

Tel: +44(0)1264 356415

Email: sales@airventtechnology.co.uk

Web: www.airventtechnology.co.uk