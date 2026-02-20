Stylish and Durable Tables to Suit All Your Venue’s Seating Needs

Share Post Share Email

These days many hospitality spaces have to work hard all day long from morning coffees, to light lunches, to dinner, to late night drinks. Here at Trent Furniture, we offer a great choice of table ranges in different sizes and shapes to cater for all your customers’ needs.

As well as being available as a square, rectangular and round table, our bestselling Shaker Table is also available as a coffee table and a poseur table. Add to that a great choice of size options, including a choice of four sizes for the standard height Rectangular Shaker Table, and you’ve got the ability to create a seamless theme from your smallest square coffee table through to your largest dining table. Choose from dark oak, light oak or walnut to fit in with your décor scheme.

For a modern look, the Pyramid Table is also a fantastic choice. Available as a square or rectangular coffee table and dining table in a great choice of sizes, or as a square, round or rectangular poseur table, this range is also designed to create a cohesive style statement across your entire venue.

Available in a chic black tabletop finish as well as dark oak, light oak or walnut, you can choose from solid, veneer or melamine tabletops. Bases are available in reflective chrome or matt black.

The Olympic Table is another popular option in a great choice of sizes and shapes. Right now, it has some great savings of between 20% and 50% across the range.

To find out more about how we can help you find the perfect furniture for your venue, please give us a call on 0116 286 4911 or email us at sales@trentfurniture.co.uk.