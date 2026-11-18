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A spa hotel resort in the Lake District has won a national industry award for excellence.

Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa picked up the Best Resort Spa accolade at the 2026 Good Spa Guide awards ceremony at Sopwell House in Hertfordshire.

The spa resort on Windermere pipped 15 other contenders from across the country to win the prestigious award category.

The Good Spa Guide awards celebrate excellence across the industry, with over 350 entries across ten regions, five spa types and five specialist categories. This year’s awards featured a specially assembled new judging panel of highly experienced industry experts who worked alongside the organisation’s ‘spa spies’ to closely appraise each shortlisted venue.

Around 260,000 public votes from spa consumers were combined with the judging panel’s scores to decide the overall winners. The national best spa resort award reinforces Low Wood Bay’s status as a leading UK spa venue.

Gary Tennant from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues says: “This is the third year running that the team at Low Wood Bay has won an award at the event, but it’s the first time we’ve led the field home for one of the national categories.

“We were up against some amazing competition from venues all over the UK and other finalists representing the cream of the crop in terms of spa industry excellence.

“The spa team here continues to deliver a warm, attentive service for our guests and they thoroughly deserve to celebrate this national success.”

The hotel group’s operations director Michael Kay adds: “To be recognised as the UK’s Best Resort Spa is a fantastic achievement and something we are incredibly proud of. What makes Low Wood Bay special is not simply our spa facilities, but the wider wellness experiences we offer across the resort, all set against the stunning backdrop of Windermere.

“This award is a wonderful recognition of the passion and dedication of our team, which works tirelessly to create memorable experiences for our guests. A huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to this achievement and supported us along the way.”