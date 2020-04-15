Weymouth Pub’s Virtual Quayfest Raises Over £13,000 For The NHS

Weymouth’s popular music festival, the Quayside Music Festival, run by the Rendezvous & Royal Oak, headed online on Sunday (12 April) for its first ever Virtual Quayfest. The music festival saw 20 musicians perform over a 12-hour period, from 12pm to 12am, and raised £13,200 for the local Dorset County Hospital.

The success of the event was thanks to a collaboration of efforts from across Weymouth, from tourism group, Loving Weymouth & Portland, members of the local band The Leggomen, to Keith Treggiden, General Manager of Rendezvous & Royal Oak – many chipped in, each of whom was determined for the show to go on. The online festival was sponsored by Medisave, a local medical supplies company, as well as other local businesses who volunteered their services.

Those who tuned in were treated to performances from the likes of The Voice 2018 finalist, Lauren Bannon, The Leggomen, Powelly, The Chase and many more, with DJ Steve Mullins and Zac P stepping up to entertain in between sets.

A fundraising target of £10,000 was set on the Virtual Quayfest JustGiving page ahead of the festival, which was more than surpassed on the day.

Keith said: “I really think that kind of money can do so much to help our NHS – from PPE, to providing some hot meals, we want to show the amazing people at our local hospital that we are 100% behind them and will be forever grateful for what they have done for us throughout the coronavirus crisis. I am so touched by the generosity of everyone who tuned in to watch.

“It was really humbling experience putting on the Virtual Quayfest. Seeing everyone pull together to make it happen and to make it a success, was just incredible. It is a testament to the Quayside Festival and how much it means to our community that we managed to pull it off.”

To catch the highlights, find the Virtual Quayfest on the Loving Weymouth & Portland Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1158567554484021/

To donate to the Dorset County Hospital via the Virtual Quayfest JustGiving page visit: https://www.justgiving.com/team/Virtualquayfest?fbclid=IwAR2wTzqD6qGURc06JoxIUp9Krhrx9w9ewHzT-R-PO7SceByHtlkKke7cjsQ