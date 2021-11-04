Will We See Mandatory Vaccination Introduced In Hospitality – And What Do Employers Need To Know?

Julian Cox, partner and head of the London employment practice at law firm BLM (www.blmlaw.com), discusses the possibility of mandatory vaccination being introduced into the hospitality industry, and the legal risks and needs employers would need to consider if so.

The success of the vaccination programme in the UK caused intense debate over whether businesses should start requiring staff to be fully vaccinated in order to work. In May, Public Health England (PHE) released rigorous evidence to show that the effectiveness of vaccination substantially reduces transmission and decreases the number of people needing hospitalisation.The findings highlighted the efficacy of vaccines in reducing the risk of unknowingly passing on the virus to others. It was strong evidence that by getting vaccinated, staff would protect not only themselves, but their colleagues in the workplace.

As a result, debate has sparked as to whether vaccination should become mandatory in industries where employees come into close contact with the public, including hospitality.With the sector still dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic, and at a time when many restaurants, bars and catering firms are struggling to fill vacancies, it’s a subject that companies need to broach very carefully. Hospitality businesses will need to be especially careful when dealing with staff who are wary of, or refuse to get, the vaccine, as it could well create risks of breaching employee protections including the Employment Rights Act 1996 and the Equality Act 2010.

Since hospitality organisations are responsible for health and safety in the workplace, they ought to consider whether they require their staff to be fully vaccinated as part of their own ‘COVID Secure’ risk assessment. If organisations can demonstrate that having a vaccine is the most reasonably practicable way of mitigating the risk of COVID-19, they may be able to mandate vaccination as a health and safety requirement.

Even where it can be argued there is a compelling health and safety-based requirement for vaccination or requiring vaccination is reasonable, employers will still need to tread carefully and follow fair procedure in communicating the requirement and dealing with any refusals from their employees to be vaccinated.