St James Quarter Secures Duck & Waffle Restaurant for Scotland Debut

Duck & Waffle is to open its first Scottish restaurant in Edinburgh next year.

The all-day restaurant will occupy an 8,400 sq ft site with an outdoor terrace on the fourth floor of the St James’ Quarter development and will serve the brand’s “playful take” on British cuisine, with dishes designed for sharing.

It will be the first UK site outside of London for Duck & Waffle, which launched on the 40th floor of 110 Bishopsgate, also known as the Heron Tower, in 2012. The site is the highest restaurant in the capital and is open 24 hours a day.

Directly accessible from Register Square and reflecting the brand’s signature culinary style, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh will deliver its playful take on traditional British cuisine with broad European influences emphasizing local, rustic, seasonal and sustainable ingredients to the Scottish capital, with dishes designed for sampling and sharing.

Following a hugely successful first phase launch, the signing is a demonstration of the global appeal of St James Quarter, as the mixed-use district continues to establish its place as the number one dining destination in Scotland.

Ed Corrigan at St James Quarter, said: “For a brand of the calibre of Duck & Waffle to choose St James Quarter for its first UK restaurant outside of London is a massive coup for Edinburgh, underlining not just the strength of the city’s international appeal, but St James Quarter’s growing reputation in the market. It adds to a stellar food offer that will cater for all of our visitors, from the casual diner to the serial foodie – we absolutely cannot wait for this opening.”

Shimon Bokovza, Managing Partner & Brand Visionary of Duck & Waffle added: “Duck & Waffle was born in London and we’re proud to spread our wings to Edinburgh’s anticipated St James Quarter as we expand globally. We’re eager to participate in the city’s love for culture and the arts through our own contribution of culinary creativity and epicurean community.”

Duck & Waffle will join the likes of SUSHISAMBA, Bonnie & Wild, Ka Pao, Black Sheep, Bross Bagels, Salerno Pizza, Wingstop, Thai Express Kitchen and Pho as St James Quarter continues to strengthen an already formidable line up of dining options.