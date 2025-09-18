Winners Of Visitengland’s 2025 ROSE Award Announced 

Share Post Share Email

VisitEngland has today Wednesday 10 September revealed this year’s winners of its Accommodation Quality Scheme 2025 ROSE Awards.

The ROSE (Recognition Of Service Excellence) Awards showcase the accommodation providers who deliver the warmest of welcomes and where the staff provide incredible experiences for their customers irrespective of star rating, style or type of accommodation.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said:

“The ROSE Awards honour England’s outstanding accommodation providers who combine excellent hospitality with exceptional service to create lasting memories for their guests. These establishments anchor great holidays, encouraging visitors to discover more locally whilst generating vital tourism income for communities. From boutique glamping to premier B&Bs, characterful pubs to family holiday parks, and working farms to secluded retreats, England’s diverse accommodation sector offers something special for every taste and budget.”

The ROSE Award winners were nominated by VisitEngland’s Quality Scheme Assessors and selected from Assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors. Recipients of the awards include all types of accommodation from B&Bs/guesthouses, self-catering and hotels to parks, glamping sites and hostels and cover a range of ratings from three to five stars, as well as accredited properties.

ROSE Award recipients are all part of the VisitEngland Quality Schemes and demonstrate a commitment to delivering innovation and excellent service.

The VisitEngland ROSE Awards 2025, now in their ninth year, were presented at an event on Wednesday 10 September at The Post Barn, Old Oxford Road, Newbury, Berkshire.

Tourism is one of England’s largest and most valuable industries, delivering economic growth right across the country.

See the full list of ROSE Award 2025 winners go to: VisitEngland Quality Assessment Services | VisitBritain.org