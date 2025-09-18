Historic Westminster Pub Reopens Following Stunning £950,000 Transformation

Share Post Share Email

The White Horse and Bower, a landmark pub just minutes from Westminster Abbey and the Houses of Parliament has reopened following a stunning £950,000 refurbishment by independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame.

First opened in 1816, the pub has long been a favourite with locals and visitors alike. Now, after a three-month transformation, it is welcoming guests once again, combining its rich heritage with a stylish new look and contemporary comfort.

At the heart of the redesign is a bespoke reclaimed oak bar, repositioned to create a more open, welcoming atmosphere at the front of the pub. New banquette seating in aged leather and plush velvets add comfort and character, with a more private setting offered in intimate rear booths, separated by handmade stained-glass screens.

Outside, the pub’s original tiled façade has been carefully restored, complemented by new awning and a bespoke hand-painted swing sign featuring the pub’s eponymous white horse. New bi-folding timber windows, bench seating and planters create a more open, indoor-outdoor feel.

The expanded kitchen is serving up a delicious new menu, with a focus on locally sourced

The White Horse and Bower is also set to host an exciting programme of events, including regular live music nights, designed to make it a go-to venue for both Westminster regulars and new visitors alike.

Operations Manager Ryan Torrie said:

“Our team, led by General Manager Aurelija Bodian, are thrilled to welcome customers back to The White Horse and Bower. It is a fantastic pub in an incredible location, and our aim with this project has been to honour its history while breathing fresh life into it. Working with skilled local craftspeople and contractors, we’ve taken care to bring authenticity and artistry to every detail, and are extremely proud of the finished result.

“Combined with our vibrant new food and drink offer and the great programme of live events we have lined up, we are confident that The White Horse and Bower will quickly re-establish itself as one of Westminster’s most vibrant destinations.”