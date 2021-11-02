Winter is Coming: How UK Hoteliers Can Sustain Summer Recovery

Homegrown hospitality experienced a boom this summer, with holidaymakers unable or otherwise dissuaded from venturing abroad. However, with international travel restrictions beginning to ease, sustaining momentum in a more competitive market will be a critical challenge for UK hoteliers as we head towards the new year and beyond.

Looking ahead to winter, there are several steps homebased hoteliers can take to sharpen their competitive edge as competition climbs towards pre-pandemic levels. City-centre destinations cannot afford to take their popularity for granted and should look to see what they can learn from hotels which thrive in more remote locations. In addition, dealing with the lingering effects of the pandemic will be crucial, as will solving the vexed question of how to address the sector’s staffing issues.

CITY VS COASTAL

Hotels in rural and coastal destinations have experienced strong recovery since the reopening of hospitality. So, with occupancy levels across the UK as a whole remaining 35% down on pre-pandemic levels, city-centre operators may wish to consider what they can learn from their remotely located counterparts.

Covid-19 has eaten away at many tourists’ appetite for breaks in bustling cities, while the world of work is becoming ever more enveloped in the digital sphere. As a result, urban hoteliers may first look to see how they might bolster their brand story to retain both business- and leisure-oriented guests.

Remote hotels can provide particularly instructive examples, bound as they are to their quiet environs where shouting about their brand is all the more difficult. But Burgh Island Hotel, for instance, has overcome the challenges of being physically isolated from the mainland at high tide by leveraging this seclusion as a unique selling point. City hotels too should reflect on what makes them different, and turn it to their advantage.