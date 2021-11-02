The MICHELIN Guide Partner with StreetSmart in Charity Fundraiser

Share Tweet Share Email

The MICHELIN Guide and charity StreetSmart are once again partnering to help raise funds to tackle homelessness across the UK. StreetSmart’s 2021 campaign kicked off yesterday (Monday 1st November) and we is encouraging as many people as possible to get involved.

While enjoying a meal out in a restaurant in November and December, diners can spare more than just a thought for those living on the streets by donating through a fundraising scheme. During the last two months of the year, look out for stickers in the window and information cards on the tables to identify restaurants taking part.

A voluntary donation of £1 will be added to bills and, at the end of each month, the restaurant will pass the money on to StreetSmart to distribute between their chosen charities. These specialist charities help the homeless with their basic needs, as well as providing resources, mentoring and skills training to help get them back on their feet.

Actor and author Stephen Fry said: “StreetSmart’s ambitions are to connect the lucky citizen who can dine out with the unlucky ones for whom dining out means queuing up in front of foods banks.”

StreetSmart’s operational costs are paid for by their sponsors, LandAid, so every penny raised goes directly to those who need it. Since 1998, StreetSmart has raised over £10.5 million for the homeless.

For the past year and a half, Covid-19 has impacted the daily activities of many charities, while also creating a greater need for help than ever before due to increased social and economic challenges. This initiative provides a great opportunity for those who can afford to eat out to support the restaurant industry while also helping those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

How to get involved

Restaurant Owners – Sign up here to take part at https://streetsmart.org.uk/about-streetsmart/sign-up/