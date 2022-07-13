Works Commence at Hotel Project in Coventry City Centre

Share Tweet Share Email

Developers have broken ground on a £20million project to bring a new Hotel Indigo to Coventry.

The boutique Hotel Indigo will boast 100 modern bedrooms designed around Coventry’s rich history. The hotel will have a gym and a stunning restaurant and bar which will be open to hotel guests and the public.

astlebridge has released CGI images of the five-storey hotel, which will open next year, and was joined by partners Coventry City Council and the main contractor on the development, Bowmer + Kirkland, to commence work at the site in Friargate this week.

Hotel Indigo is IHG Hotels & Resorts’ boutique hotel brand, offering guests a unique experience at every property, each inspired by its unique locality that tells a distinct story celebrating the people, places and experiences making them one-of-a-kind.



Jenna Dienn, Director of Castlebridge said:

“We are delighted to be breaking ground in Coventry, this Hotel Indigo will be a great addition to our portfolio and a huge success. It has been a tough time for everyone over the past couple of years but as a team we have made this project happen. We look forward to the opening the doors in winter 2023.”



Willemijn Geels, Vice President Development Europe of IHG, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Castlebridge to bring a Hotel Indigo to Coventry. No two Hotel Indigo hotels are alike and the 100-key property in Coventry will reflect the unique ethos of Hotel Indigo by creating an immersive hospitality experience that draws on the history, rhythm, and pulse of Coventry’s vibrant city, for both leisure and business guests.

“We’re incredibly proud to be expanding the Hotel Indigo brand in the UK; we currently have 33 open hotels and a further seven properties in the pipeline, of which Hotel Indigo Coventry is one.”

Once launched, the hotel will create 42 full-time jobs and 21 part-time roles managed by Castlebridge Hospitality.