A More Meaningful Experience For Britain

With the staycation boom in full swing and over half (55%) of Britons planning a staycation this year, a recent survey of 2,000 UK holidaymakers found that Cornwall, The Lake District and Scottish Highlands are top of Britain’s staycation list.After enduring multiple lockdowns, and with overseas travel restrictions continuing, Britons are keen to holiday in the UK, which is fantastic news for hoteliers. In fact, almost a quarter of people we surveyed said one of the most positive aspects of taking a UK holiday was being able to put money back into the country’s economy.

BIG ‘BLOW OUTS’

However, it is worth noting that natural beauty spots away from the hustle and bustle came in well above famous holiday destinations including Brighton, and even London.With multiple lockdowns and enforced distancing from loved ones, it is clear that behaviours have shifted and the appetite for a hedonistic holiday has been overtaken by a desire to reconnect both with nature and with those we love.

In fact, when asked for their priorities when looking for a UK holiday destination, a combined 38% of respondents identified National Trust property and hiking as their main priorities, while 54% said they want to book a holiday to spend time with family and friends above anything else. Interestingly, a further one in five said that they were booking a get- away to help them get a ‘sense of purpose’ back. All of this suggests that people are no longer looking for “happiness” in the two-dimensional sense but instead for experiences that increase our sense of connection to deeper values.

THE VALUE OF PARTNERSHIPS

With an insight into the changing priorities of the British public, why not tailor your marketing to attract the 2021 consumer? One way this can be done is by looking into brand partnerships that may help you to attract a more mindful Britain.Think about the businesses surrounding your hotel. Is there a stunning hiking spot or a café on the peaks, per- haps there is a spa or yoga studio down the road, or even a boutique bookshop or an animal petting farm? Think about what your customer wants, and start a conversation with a brand that aligns with your values to begin a mutually-beneficial partnership that attracts customers to your door.