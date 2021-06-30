Edinburgh Hotel And Events Venue Invests In Dedicated Hospitality Workforce

Share Tweet Share Email

THE ORGANISATION behind Edinburgh’s largest independent hotel has secured the Scottish Living Wage Accreditation while also increasing its 57-strong team’s pension contributions to 7.5%.

In a major boost to its hospitality teams, Surgeons Quarter bosses wanted to recognise its dedicated workforce who have had their livelihoods disrupted by the pandemic.

It means that all staff, working across Ten Hill Place Hotel, as well as its events businesses who presently receive an hourly wage, will be paid a minimum of £9.50 per hour regardless of age or position.

With 129 rooms, Ten Hill Place will become one of the largest hotels in Scotland to secure Scottish Living Wage – which differs from the National Living Wage.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director at Surgeons Quarter which is owned by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), said: “Now is more important than ever to invest in our workforce.

“After an extremely difficult 18 months we’re in a fortunate position to be able to materially demonstrate our appreciation. The hope is that the team feel even more valued – and that it will allow for stability and growth as we start actively recruiting again anticipating business levels picking up very quickly in light of recent positive government announcements.

“Providing a good standard of living enables employees to be amazing at what they do and we hope this will encourage our talented workforce stay with us for years to come.”

The business said that 57 staff will be affected by the pension contribution and living wage accreditation which comes into force from June.

The Living Wage is the only UK wage rate that is voluntarily paid by over 7,000 UK businesses who believe their staff deserve a wage which meets everyday needs – like the weekly shop, or a surprise trip to the dentist.