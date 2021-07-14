Football Fever Results In Boost To UK Hospitality Footfall

Share Tweet Share Email

UK hospitality footfall rose significantly on Sunday 11th July for the EURO 2020 Final, according to data from Wireless Social. The majority of cities across the UK experienced a steep increase in footfall, with the high street seeing the biggest boost, and with fans travelling to watch and celebrate in the Capital, London was the busiest city by far.

With a 129% increase in footfall compared to the previous Sunday (4th July), high street pubs saw the biggest impact; with sports clubs enjoying a 62% increase, closely followed by pubs (up by 53%), and bars (up by 20%).

With London gripped by the excitement of hosting the final at Wembley, traffic was up by 89% compared to the week before. This was followed by Leeds (up by 54%), Durham (up by 46%), Newcastle (up by 37%) and Bristol (up by 35%).

Julian Ross, CEO and Founder of Wireless Social, said: “While it’s tough to take that England came so close to lifting the trophy, it’s really encouraging to see people getting out and supporting hospitality venues on what was the biggest night for English football in 55 years.

“Our data has been showing for some time now that consumers are eagerly returning to visit hospitality venues and, with Freedom Day just around the corner, we’re hoping that we’ll start to see footfall figures edge closer to pre-pandemic levels. The removal of restrictions is another significant step on the road to recovery, and we look forward to helping our customers and the wider sector flourish.”