Greene King Rebrands London Pub To ‘Southgate’s Revenge’

Greene King, the UK’s leading pub retailer and brewer, has rebranded a London pub ahead of tonight’s England vs. Germany clash.

The Torch pub in Wembley has changed its name, following Gareth Southgate’s plea for the nation’s fans to show their support and get behind the team. Almost 25 years on from those infamous Wembley penalties in 96, the time has finally come for ‘Southgate’s Revenge’.

Not only has the pub changed its name but, they’ve also renamed a pint in his honor, serving up fresh pints of ‘Southgate’s Revenge’. Best served cold!

As fierce footballing rivals, the match is another chapter in the book of England vs. Germany. It’s the clash of the tournament and the biggest game imaginable for Gareth Southgate, after missing that crucial penalty back in 96. A win would not only bring closure for the England boss but, get the whole country celebrating too. It’d be the Three Lions’ best chance of winning a major tournament since beating the Germans in 66!

Cvetelina Metanova, general manager at Southgate’s Revenge (previously The Torch) said:

“Being located in the heart of Wembley, we couldn’t be more excited to have such a landmark game happening right on our doorstep. That’s why we wanted to really celebrate and rally support being the team and Gareth Southgate by doing a special pub takeover in his honor.

“The atmosphere here at the pub on game day is always incredible when England are playing and tonight will be no exception!”

The pub, alongside over 1,000 Greene King pubs will be showing every match across the tournament, with screens and full commentary. Seats are available to book now, giving fans the best view and atmosphere as part of its promise to remain ‘Your Home of Pub Sport’.