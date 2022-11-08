Institute of Hospitality Announces New South East England Region Chair and Vice Chairs

Share Tweet Share Email

Francisco Macedo FIH MI SJS, Group Operations Director at Iconic Luxury Hotels & Cliveden has been appointed as the first IoH chair of the South East Region, under the Institute’s new English regional structure.

Confirming the appointment, Robert Richardson FIH MI, CEO of the Institute said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Francisco on board as chair of our new South East Region. Francisco is a Fellow of the Institute and has been an active and involved member of our #HospitalityFamily for many years now. Francisco’s experience as chair of the former Thames Valley branch will undoubtedly help our new South East Region thrive.”

Francisco added “I am extremely delighted to be taking over as the chair for the newly formed IoH South East Region; continuing the work we did when we were heading the Thames Valley Branch, and supporting Robert and his team in driving engagement amongst our members and proactive collaboration with the other regional committees.

It is an exciting time for the Institute as it prepares itself for the Chartered Status application, and we look forward to working together to support this important step in its history.

The hospitality industry never had so much focus, so it is crucial that we continue to raise the industry flag and over the next few weeks, we will be working on our plan of activities ensuring that we cover events across the region.”

Joining Francisco as joint vice-chairs will be Mike Wood FIH and Mark Taylor FIH.