Pubaid Calls For Pubs To Be Key Part Of Starmer’s Plan To Celebrate Grassroot Football Club Supporters

Co-founder of PubAid, Des O’Flanagan is calling for pubs to receive widespread acknowledgement for the support they give to grassroots football and sports clubs in their communities following the Prime Minister’s announcement that he wants to break down barriers in football.

Sir Keir Starmer has said following the recent run in the men’s Euros 2024 tournament and the Lioness’s victory in 2022 that he wants to break down the barriers of opportunity in the sport.

This, he states, includes “celebrating those who keep the beautiful game alive in our communities and clubs.”

Des O’Flanagan, one of the founders of the working group PubAid which is the positive voice for pubs and their impact on communities, says pubs need to be included in this celebration

and be factored into the Government’s conversations on how to better support and grow clubs in communities.

He said: “Pubs provide over £40 million worth of support to grassroots sports and around 40% of pubs we researched for our ‘Pubs and Sport: The Perfect Match Report’ specifically helped a local football team.

“Football’s laws were drawn up by the nascent FA in the Freemason’s Tavern in Covent Garden, London, in 1863; and The Sandon in Anfield, Liverpool, was the birthplace of both Everton and Liverpool football clubs.

“These instances are not unusual. Many of our country’s most cherished sporting institutions have similar stories to tell and the relationship continues today at grassroots level.

“Many pubs sponsor a local kit, provide free food after matches, act as a meeting place and even provide free accommodation for visiting players.

“Whilst the details of exactly how the new Government plan to break down barriers are still to be announced, we’d encourage all pubs that play a role in their local grassroots football club to contact their local MP and let them know what they do to support grassroots sports clubs in their communities.”

A winning pub for grassroots sports

At PubAid’s recent Community Pub Hero Awards 2024, The Sportsman was crowned Community Sport Hero of the Year 2024.

Based in Boston, The Sportsman is known for its dedication to supporting local sports teams and was recognised for its exceptional work in its community’s grassroots clubs.

The Sportsman has been instrumental in supporting Boston Cricket Club, Pilgrim Archers, Boston Squash Club, and Boston Rifle Club. The pub has provided essential resources for these clubs to thrive and become a central hub for sports enthusiasts in Boston.