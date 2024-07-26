Punch Pubs & Co Acquires The White Swan, Market Rasen

Share Tweet Share Email

Punch Pubs & Co has added to its growing portfolio with the acquisition of The White Swan in Market Rasen.

The traditional town pub, set within Lincolnshire Wolds’ Market Rasen, will form part of Punch’s Leased and Tenanted estate with new Publican Macauley Bowers who is already well known within the area taking the helm.

Speaking about the acquisition, Punch Pubs & Co’s Head of Estate Development and Acquisitions Andrew Cannons commented: “We are delighted to welcome Macauley into the Punch family following the acquisition of The White Swan. This fantastic town centre pub has huge potential and a long-standing reputation within the community. We are looking forward to working alongside Macauley to ensure The White Swan continues to thrive for many years to come.”

Punch Pubs Operations Manager David Hill added:

“The White Swan is already an excellent pub, and we see a successful future here. I am looking forward to working with Macauley who already has strong ties with the local community, to build a fantastic pub business and welcome the community back through the doors of their local pub.”