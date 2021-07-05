Local Pub Reopens Following £120,000 Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Canal Tavern, a traditional community pub in the historic town of Stoke-on-Trent, in Staffordshire is reopening following a transformational £120,000 investment. The pub is owned by UK leading community pub group, Admiral Taverns, and run by experienced licensees Beverley and Ed Franklin.

The passionate couple have been at the helm of the pub since 2009 and have built a loyal and supportive following within the local community.

The £120,000 investment redecorated the interior and exterior of the pub, installed new signs, freshened up the front area, as well as creating new seating around the pub. The investment comes on the back of some tumultuous years for the pub, which has not only faced three national lockdowns, but also extensive flooding causing the pub to close.

Beverley Franklin, licensee at the Canal Tavern, said: “It’s been amazing to see the reception from the local community on the new look. They are always very supportive, and it has been a joy to welcome everyone back to the pub after a difficult year. For us, as the community will know, it has been hard work with all the setbacks with constant flooding leading to the closure of the pub, so we are even more delighted to be reopening.”

“We have always seen an opportunity at the Canal Tavern and are extremely grateful for the support from Admiral Taverns throughout the lockdowns, and in helping us take our next step forward transforming this beautiful pub.”

Alun Hurt, Business Development Manager for Admiral Taverns, said: “The refurbishment looks fantastic, I would certainly recommend a visit. Beverley and Ed have been an enormous part of the community over the past 12 years, and it’s great to see the pub back open. After every setback, they always come back stronger, which is credit to their amazing passion for the pub.”

Throughout the pandemic, Admiral has taken a highly proactive and supportive approach towards its licensees, offering significant rent aid as well as specific reopening support, beer credits, online training, and support to access local authority grants.