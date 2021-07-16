Manchester Hoteliers Association’s Mentoring Scheme Sees Seven Students Secure Jobs

Share Tweet Share Email

Initiative providing vital opportunities and jobs for university students

Throughout the pandemic, the Manchester Hoteliers Association (MHA) in partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) has been running its Pioneering hotel mentoring scheme.

The initiative sees 17 BA (Hons) Hospitality Business Management students paired with General Managers of some of the city’s biggest and best hotels.

Now in its fourth year, the scheme encourages students to develop the skills required for a career in the hotel industry and provides the sector the opportunity to attract new talent.

Of the 17 students on the programme, seven have secured employment as managers or trainee managers post-graduation, as well as an additional five having committed to further MSc studies.

Esme Brown, a participant of the programme, is now set to embark on a graduate scheme as a trainee manager at Clayton Hotel: Manchester Airport. Esme said: “I feel the mentor scheme has allowed me to look at my progression from a different point of view and consider all the options open to me post graduation.”

Esme added “I joined the mentor scheme as I knew first-hand experience where I could shadow a successful GM would be amazing for my CV as well as my personal development. Having the opportunity to communicate with a hotel GM alongside your final year studies is a great advantage as you get a clear perspective into what is happening in the industry in real time.”

“The scheme was very beneficial for me as, not only did it help me with my dissertation, it also led to a grad job that I started full time before graduating from my studies.”

Callum Graham is another student who was aided by the Pioneering Manchester programme. Callum, who is now about to embark on a graduate scheme as a trainee manager at the Lowry Hotel, commented “I found it fantastic and would definitely recommend it to anybody.”

Mentees have been located at; The Lowry Hotel, Melia Hotel, Hilton Airport, Dakota Hotel, Hyatt Manchester, Ibis Styles, LCC HI, City Suites, Hilton Deansgate, Gotham Hotel, NOVOTEL Manchester, Kimpton Hotel, Edwardian Manchester and Brooklyn Hotel, and will have benefited from similar tutelage.

Adrian Ellis, chair of the MHA, commented “We are overjoyed that the mentorship programme has seen such huge success for the participants. Having designed the programme specifically to encourage talent across Manchester, it’s great to see such retention.”

The Pioneering Manchester mentorship programme is one of multiple initiatives that the MHA are currently supporting that seek to inspire individuals across Greater Manchester to enter the hospitality sector.

The MHA also hosts hospitality student forums, entitled Keep the Faith in Hospitality. Initially, the forums were held in Manchester for 50 MMU student attendees, with the aim to keep students updated on what was happening in the industry throughout such uncertain times. Due to the great success the forums have now expanded to become UK wide, with over 250 students, registered from universities up and down the country, attending.

Additionally, the MHA is supporting PROGRESS21, a three day event in September 2021 which seeks to promote careers, business and global investment in Manchester. The MHA will be represented in PROGRESS21’s job fair, promoting the exciting hospitality sector.

Adrian added “All of the MHA’s efforts to stimulate interest in our sector are seeing great uptake and interest- there is clearly a thirst for information about our vibrant industry. We can’t wait to welcome more talent into the hotel sector.”