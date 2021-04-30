MPs Ask Publicans And Constituents: Tell Us What Pubs Need To Survive And Thrive Post-Pandemic

Share Tweet Share Email

The All Party Parliamentary Pub Group (Pubs APPG) is launching a new inquiry into the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on pubs and people.

A cross-party group of MPs wants to know what the Government should be doing to promote the future of pubs as the heart of communities, and what support the trade will need to thrive through reopening and beyond.

The All Party Parliamentary Pub Group (Pubs APPG) brings together Members of Parliament from all parties and all parts of the UK and campaigns to protect and promote the great British local.

While Brits usually flock to the pub over Bank Holiday weekends, trade this year will be severely affected – even for pubs that can currently open. The BBPA estimates that pubs missed out on selling 85 million pints over the recent Easter Bank Holiday alone.

Now the Pubs APPG is launching an inquiry into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on pubs and people to assess the impact of the restrictions of the pandemic and to seek views from landlords, staff and pub-goers about the effects of lockdowns, tier restrictions and support packages on pubs’ prospects for the future – as well as the human impact on licensees, bar staff and consumers who haven’t been able to get down the pub for months during the pandemic.

In addition to holding evidence sessions with MPs, the group wants to hear from as many landlords, pub staff and pub-goers as possible about the importance of pubs and what the Government needs to be doing to support them, so they don’t have to close their doors for good as a result of the COVID crisis.

Evidence can be submitted on the Pubs APPG website at www.apppg.camra.org.uk and will be used by MPs to produce recommendations to the Government about what action needs to be taken to help pubs survive ongoing restrictions in the next few weeks and months, as well as longer term measures to support the industry in the future.

Launching the inquiry, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Pubs Group Charlotte Nichols MP said: “It’s been over a year since pubs first closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We know that the pandemic has had a massive effect on the people who run pubs, and the communities around them.

“The Pubs APPG wants to listen to the people who have made pubs the heart of so many communities. We hope that everyone, from licensees who run a small village pub to national trade organisations, will get involved and make their voices heard.”

Nik Antona, Chair of the Campaign for Real Ale which is supporting the All Party Parliamentary Pub Group’s inquiry commented: “As consumers, we have all missed being able to visit our locals. CAMRA believes that pubs play a vital role in tackling loneliness and social isolation – and we want to play our part in ensuring that pubs can survive the pandemic and thrive in the future.

“I would urge anyone who cares about pubs to take part in the Pubs APPG inquiry and share their views on the impact of the pandemic on pubs, and what the Government should do to help them thrive in the future.”