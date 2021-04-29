New Sustainable Cider Brand, Inch’s, Set To Shake Up The Mainstream Apple Cider Category

Share Tweet Share Email

HEINEKEN has launched a new, progressive, and sustainable apple cider on draught, bringing vibrancy back to mainstream apple cider and engaging younger consumers

Made with 100% British apples, grown, and sourced within 40 miles of its Herefordshire mill, Inch’s goes further to do its bit for the environment, turning all apple waste into green energy

Perfectly balanced between sweet and dry, Inch’s has exceptional taste credentials, with four out of five 18–34-year-olds preferring the taste to that of the nearest competitor[1]*

This May, HEINEKEN breathes new life into the on-trade with the launch of Inch’s – a sustainable, forward-thinking apple cider on draught, made from 100% British apples and with an exceptional taste that consumers already love[2]!

Around 5 million pints of apple cider are poured in the on-trade every week[3] and mainstream brands account for every two in three pints of apple cider[4]. However, a lack of excitement and innovation has prompted younger drinkers to switch and now the cider category has started to decline[5]. Delivering the widespread appeal of a modern, refreshing cider that is progressive and forward-looking, Inch’s has been created to bring vibrancy back to mainstream apple cider and engage younger consumers.

Made from 100% British apples, grown and sourced within 40 miles of its mill in Herefordshire, Inch’s has the green credentials to appeal to consumers aged 18-34 who prefer to buy brands that have a social and environmental commitment[6]. To keep the cider making process as sustainable as possible, all apple waste at the Inch’s factory is repurposed and turned into green energy, to be used again!

Perfectly balanced between sweet and dry for a great tasting refreshment, Inch’s is a lightly sparkling, ‘medium apple cider’ with a delightful, fresh apple aroma. The brand has exceptional taste credentials, with research showing that four out of five 18–34-year-olds prefer the taste of Inch’s to a leading competitor[7]. Inch’s is also gluten free and vegan friendly.

Mainstream apple cider is accessible and sessionable, lending itself to the summer months ahead. With good food and access to a pub garden or outdoor space the top two traits on-trade consumers are looking for[8], Inch’s is the perfect choice for al fresco occasions – pairing perfectly with dishes such as a BLT or grilled halloumi salad.

HEINEKEN UK Cider Marketing Director, Rachel Holms, says “From sourcing to sustainability, we are progressive cider makers on a mission to do things properly in pursuit of a great tasting British Cider that goes that little bit further to do the right thing. In doing so, Inch’s will drive appeal and help recruit younger drinkers into the Apple Cider category to drive additional sales for operators.”

To support the launch, Inch’s will receive over £1million ATL investment, including TV, VOD, online video and social, as well as a national sampling campaign. On-trade stockists will also receive premium glassware, founts and coasters, plus in-outlet and garden items including umbrellas and windbreakers to boost visibility and enhance their outdoor spaces over the summer.

For more information, visit: https://www.inchscider.co.uk. Contact your HEINEKEN sales representative or local wholesaler to install Inch’s on draught.