Post-Covid Challenges Might Be Short-Term, But Winning Back Consumer Trust Would Be Key To Hospitality

Covid has changed much about how we socialise, how we eat, and even how we go about doing business.There is a lot of focus now on what we eat. Nutrition has suddenly become very important.

There is more awareness on how junk food does very little in providing the body with adequate immunity. Immunity is the most talked about topic of recent times. Immunity boosting foods are the flavour of the season.

HOW HAS CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR CHANGED?

More and more people are trying to engage with food that does its basic function – providing the body with necessary ammunition against viruses and bacteria. Food is now as important a component of daily life as is work.

The pandemic has shifted the world towards what is local more than any hyper-nationalist movement ever could. People have been exposed more to food items or ingredients that could be sourced locally during these times, much more than pre-Covid times. As movement got severely restricted, more and more people had to rely on and do with whatever was available nearest to them.

This has also opened up the scope for innovation in the food business. More so at a time when restaurants, cafes, and pubs are being hammered due to restrictions and curbs. As consumer behaviour got more localised, consumers explored products that used to get exported to the EU previously.A great example is a seafood, where businesses started targeting the UK markets with a model that caters directly to consumers.