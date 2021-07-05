How Can The UK Hospitality Sector Capitalise On The Global Trends That Have Emerged Through The Pandemic?

As UK hospitality managers consider what the future looks like for their businesses after an incredibly challenging year, Dr Clare Holt, a Programme Leader at online learning provider, Learna Business School (www.learna.ac.uk), shares her thoughts on the trends that could support the sector.

The pandemic will have a lasting impact on the hospitality industry across the world but to what extent has this impact affected customer behaviour and expectations? With hospitality having to adapt amid changing regulations, we’ve seen a number of new and developing trends emerge, from innovations in out- door dining, to how the sector uses technology. How long-lasting will these trends be, and how can the UK market successfully capitalise on them to accelerate recovery?

SANITATION

Cleanliness is obviously more important than ever before, with customers eager to know how businesses are protecting them within their premises.This will likely remain a key concern in the future, even as infection rates drop.

A 2020 survey conducted by OpenTable suggested that 77% of UK consumers prioritise safety, sanitation, and ventilation in their sense of safety when engaging with hospitality.Transparency around cleaning and social distancing practices should be the focus for businesses, using websites and social media to communicate this information and reassure visitors.

GREEN HOSPITALITY

Sustainability may not have been at the forefront as the sector turned to single-use goods for sanitation purposes, but as we recover, it’s vital that industry leaders firmly turn their focus back to sustainability in all aspects of the business.

Lockdown saw us living smaller, hyper-local lives, drawing more attention to the spaces we occupy and our local environments. Covid aside, climate change really is the big global issue at hand, and consumers are increasingly looking for greener, carbon neutral experiences to enjoy guilt-free.

DIGITAL NOMADS