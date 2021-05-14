The Northumberland Arms Wins Top Award From Tripadvisor

Share Tweet Share Email

A LEADING North East venue is celebrating being listed in the top 10 percent of hotels worldwide, ahead of reopening for overnight stays.

The Northumberland Arms, at Felton, has been named a 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award Winner by the world’s largest travel platform, Tripadvisor.

And the accolade could not have come at a better time, as the pub prepares to welcome customers back indoors from Monday.

Presented to those which have stood out for their service, the award recognises venues which have “earned positive traveller reviews and ratings over the last year” and delivered “fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe.”

Stuart Young of the Northumberland Pub Co, which operates The Northumberland Arms, is delighted to be recognised for their commitment to the guest experience.

“Being named in the top 10 percent of hotels worldwide is a fantastic achievement and we are very grateful that our guests have reviewed us so highly on the platform,” he said.

“This is an excellent testament to the hard work of our staff at the venue, who go above and beyond to ensure that our customer service is the best it can be.

“We are all looking forward to reopening for indoor dining and overnight stays from Monday and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back inside the venue.”

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, said: “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilising technology to prioritise guest safety.

“The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working.

“Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”