Patty & Bun Founder Expands Pub Portfolio with Second London Venue

The entrepreneur behind popular burger chain Patty & Bun is set to launch his second public house venture this autumn, having secured a new collaboration with property investment firm Shaftesbury Capital.

Joe Grossman entered the pub sector in 2023 when he took over The Waterman’s Arms in Barnes, breathing new life into the establishment. His latest hospitality project involves transforming The Shaston Arms in London’s Soho district, a venue previously operated by Hall & Woodhouse.

Situated near the bustling Carnaby Street area, the historic pub is currently undergoing extensive renovation work ahead of its anticipated autumn reopening. The refurbishment will introduce a comprehensive dining experience alongside traditional pub offerings.

Following the successful model established at The Waterman’s Arms, chef Sam Andrews will develop the culinary program for The Shaston Arms. The menu will feature refined interpretations of traditional British pub fare, presented with a contemporary, minimalist approach. The venue will accommodate approximately 35 diners.

“At The Waterman’s Arms, we took on a much-loved pub that unfortunately had to close, and gave it a new lease of life,” says Grossman. “The results and accolades speak for themselves, and we feel privileged to be able to bring that expertise to bear in Soho, a neighbourhood renowned for its hospitality. The Shaston Arms is an icon among the West End’s pubs, so we’ll be putting our stamp on it in a caring and considered way, that reflects its importance.”