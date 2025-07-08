Finalists Revealed for 2025 Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards

Share Post Share Email

Celebrating sustainability, innovation and excellence across north-east Scotland’s tourism and hospitality sector

The finalists for the 2025 Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards (ACSTA) have been revealed today, shining a spotlight on the very best of the region’s tourism and hospitality industry.

This year’s shortlist recognises exceptional businesses and individuals who deliver outstanding visitor experiences, champion sustainability, and help make the north-east of Scotland a world-class destination.

Notable among this year’s shortlist are first-time finalists Festival of the Sea and Provenance Festival, both competing in the Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival category. Tarland Trails is also celebrating a double nomination, shortlisted for both Best Community Tourism & Events Initiative and Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience.

The 2025 awards also recognise consistent excellence, with several businesses shortlisted in multiple categories. Kildrummy Inn leads the way as a finalist in three categories — Best Hotel Experience, Best Eating Experience, and the Climate Action Award. Douneside House and The Fife Arms each have two nominations, underlining their commitment to quality hospitality and to being top employers in the region.

A dedicated Climate Action Award category once again highlights the sector’s commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism, with finalists including Cairngorm Bothies, Kildrummy Inn, and Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums.

Stephen Gow the chair of the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards says,

“We’re delighted to reveal such an impressive field of finalists for the 2025 awards. This year’s shortlist demonstrates the resilience, creativity and commitment of our region’s tourism and hospitality sector. From boutique hotels and fine dining restaurants to adventure experiences, visitor attractions and cultural festivals, the finalists represent the rich variety and quality of the region’s tourism offer

“It’s fantastic to see so many new names in the running alongside established favourites. These businesses and individuals are delivering world-class experiences for visitors to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire while championing sustainability and strengthening our communities. We can’t wait to celebrate their achievements at this year’s awards ceremony in September.”

The Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards are known for their fair and robust judging process, which includes incognito visits for many business categories and interviews with individual finalists. The awards are part of Scotland’s wider Thistle Awards programme.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in September at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen. Tickets for the event are now on sale – https://acsta2025.rsvpify.com/.

Full list of 2025 finalists can be found below