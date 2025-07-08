Greene King Pub Partners Celebrates 25-Year Partnership with Sunderland Publican

Share Post Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, is celebrating 25 years of partnership with long-serving operator Paul Greenwell, who runs The Willow Pond in Sunderland.

To celebrate this milestone, Paul was presented with gifts recognising his long-standing partnership with Greene King and his commitment to the local community The Willow Pond serves.

Paul first started working at The Willow Pond in 2000 as a General Manager for Scottish & Newcastle Breweries. From there, following industry mergers, he took on the pub as a tenant in partnership with Greene King, supported by his wife Kirsty and his mother Libby, who manages the pub’s books to this day for him.

Over the past 25 years, Paul has built The Willow Pond into a well-loved community local known for its warm, friendly atmosphere and quality beer range.

The pub itself is thought to date back to at least 1867 and under the operation of Paul, continues to serve as a hub for the local community to this day.

In 2024, Paul reaffirmed his commitment to The Willow Tree by extending his agreement with Greene King by five years, supported with further investment from Greene King Pub Partners in the pub.

A plaque is being made to be placed inside the pub, to commemorate his 25 years at The Willow Pond.

Paul Greenwell, operator of The Willow Pond, said:

“Reaching 25 years at The Willow Pond is a huge milestone for me and my family. The pub has been at the centre of our lives for so long – we’ve seen the industry evolve and the local area change, but the spirit of this pub and its place in the community has always stayed strong.

“Greene King Pub Partners have been supportive throughout our journey, and we’re proud to continue working in partnership with them. Most of all, we’re grateful to our brilliant team, our loyal customers, and everyone who helps make The Willow Pond what it is.”

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“We are very honoured to recognise Paul’s incredible 25 years at The Willow Pond.

“Paul’s story shows the real value of partnering with entrepreneurial publicans to run successful, sustainable pubs together that are rooted in their communities.

“We’re incredibly proud to work with operators like Paul. Their passion, commitment and local knowledge have made The Willow Pond a true community pub, and we look forward to supporting them for many more years to come.”