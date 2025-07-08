Punch Pubs & Co. Triumphs In Community Clean

Share Post Share Email

Pub company Punch Pubs & Co. has completed another clean-up campaign, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to protecting people, the planet, and pubs.

In their latest effort to preserve nature for future generations, over 40 people gathered at Stapenhill Gardens, near Punch’s Head Office, to remove litter and tidy its grassland, woodland areas, and formal gardens.

The event, which took place on Monday, the 30th of June, aligns with Punch’s core value, Doing Well, by Doing Good, which drives all of the business’s initiatives.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles are deeply integrated throughout Punch’s operations, as it continues to engage employees, Publicans, Management Partners (MPs), and suppliers in making it and, in turn, its businesses, more ethical and environmentally friendly.

Alongside the enthusiastic team of clean-up volunteers from Punch, their campaign partners Molson Coors and Biffa, local families and friends were also warmly welcomed to participate.

Jon Dale, Punch’s Strategic Corporate Affairs & ESG Lead, has played a key role in organising the clean-up campaigns and said:

“Our commitment to protecting people, the planet, and our Pubs is gaining traction, and I’m incredibly proud once again to see so many Punch people, suppliers, and volunteers help us drive meaningful change. We will continue to make strides in this ‘Doing Well, by Doing Good’ space, knowing that we are leading the way in protecting the environment and creating a sustainable world for future generations.”

In a collaborative effort to clean the gardens, participants gathered a total of 48 kg of litter, which has been subsequently processed through Biffa’s reputable commodity markets.

Cllr Dennis Fletcher, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change at East Staffordshire Borough Council, added:

“It is great to see the local community come together in preserving the Borough’s open spaces, helping keep our grasslands and woodland areas clean and safe for everyone to enjoy.”

After the litter-pick, participants returned to Punch’s Head Office in Burton on Trent, where the expert food and facilities team had prepared well-deserved refreshments for everyone involved

Building on the success of previous community cleans, Punch aims to encourage more pubs to join their initiative. They are keeping up the momentum with another litter pick scheduled this September at Cannock Chase.