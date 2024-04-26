Two-Part Le Gavroche Auction Realises A Combined Total Of £2,269,276

Share Tweet Share Email

A landmark two-part sale celebrating the outstanding selection of wines, art and objects from Le Gavroche achieved a combined total of £2,269,276 selling 100% by lot. The two-part auction welcomed registrants from 39 countries, with 60% of bidders new to Christie’s and highlighted Christie’s continued strength with single-owner collections.

Le Gavroche Part I: The Restaurant achieved £392,238 and was 100% sold by lot. The sale was led by the guestbook which sold for £37,800, hugely surpassing its estimate of £3,000-5,000 and containing over 500 signatures from acclaimed visitors over the years including Charlie Chaplin, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger and Barbra Streisand. Part I also offered a private three-course meal for six guests at Christie’s King Street, cooked by Michel Roux, which achieved £18,900. The entire proceeds of the lot will be donated to industry charity Hospitality Action, established in 1837. The illuminated Le Gavroche restaurant sign sold for £30,240, significantly exceeding its estimate of £1,000-1,500. The iconic ‘Le Gavroche’ Boy painting which hung prominently in the restaurant since its inception in 1967 sold for £21,420, against an estimate of £10,000-15,000.

Le Gavroche Part II: The Wine Cellar achieved £1,877,038 and was 100% sold by lot. The sale featured over 670 lots and showcased an international offering of the restaurant’s world-class wine cellar. Strong prices were achieved across the exceptional selection of Burgundy, including the magnificent Richebourg 1993 from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti which sold for £35,000 against an estimate of £14,000-22,000 for 7 bottles. Amongst the collection of celebrated Bordeaux, two magnums of Château Lafite Rothschild 1945 sold for £15,000 against an estimate of £6,000-8,000. A further highlight of the sale was a pristine collection of noteworthy Vintage Champagne lots. Magnums of Krug 1971 & 1975 (estimate £6,000-8,500 per 4 magnums) realized £9,375.

Michel Roux commented: “I am delighted with the results of the two-part auction celebrating the cherished artworks, special items and wines from Le Gavroche. It has been truly remarkable witnessing such spirited bidding for pieces of the restaurant’s rich history. These items hold immense significance for the Roux family, and I am pleased to see these iconic pieces find new homes.”

Tim Triptree MW, Christie’s International Director of Wines & Spirits and Adam Bilbey, Global Head of Wine and Spirits at Christie’s: “The exceptionally strong result is a fitting tribute to the impeccable cellar of Le Gavroche and demonstrates a shining example of why Christie’s is the chosen auction house for such a significant collection of fine wines. We are thrilled with the results of the sale, which is the first single-owner sale of what is an incredibly exciting season ahead.”

Benedict Winter, Private & Iconic Collections, Christie’s London: “The two auctions have highlighted the enduring legacy of Le Gavroche and the power of collection sales at Christie’s. This sale reaffirmed Le Gavroche’s global reputation as one of London’s most iconic restaurants. It is wonderful to see such widespread engagement in the sales with new bidders and buyers acquiring many highly sought after keepsakes that they will cherish, ensuring that the legacy of Le Gavroche lives on.”