Share Tweet Share Email

Tayto Group is the largest family-owned, British-based snack company with a stable of well-known British brands including: Golden Wonder fully-flavoured crisps; Great Taste Award winning No.1 and No.2 pork scratchings brands – Mr. Porky and Midland Snacks; premium, hand cooked crisp brand REAL; and Animal Adventures – the fun, gluten-free family-friendly snack.

REAL is a food service exclusive brand who have been supporting the sector for over two decades. With 9 flavours in the range, all recipes are gluten free, vegetarian and with no added MSG.

The range has a new REAL Ham & Colman’s Mustard joint branding flavour.

Colman’s, the UK’s number one mustard brand1, has partnered with premium hand cooked crisp brand, REAL, to relaunch its Ham & Mustard Crisps with the iconic taste of Colman’s

English Mustard.

Available exclusively in the food service channel, the REAL Ham & Colman’s Mustard Crisps pack a distinctive Colman’s flavour punch and is set to be the perfect pairing to a drink, whether that be a pint, a chilled diet coke, or a delicious sandwich.

REAL Hand Cooked Crisps are thrilled to be playing a part in backing the food service industry by driving awareness through on-pack messaging of the charity Springboard. Springboard help unemployed people gain the skills, knowledge and experience needed to flourish in a lifelong food service career with 73% of trainees retaining their roles after 12 months.

With the perfect product for everyone, Tayto has food service snacking sorted…

ORDER TODAY!

FREE POS AVAILABLE: REALCRISPS.COM/POS

1. Kantar Topline Report 23.10.23.