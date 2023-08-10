3R (EPOS) Solutions

Share Tweet Share Email

3R is a leading provider of Electronic Point of Sale (EPOS) solutions, offering both integrated countertop and wireless payment solutions, as well as Mobile Top-Up services. With competitive rates and durable, secure hardware, 3R’s signature EPOS software, CES Touch, is a game-changer for businesses seeking to optimize their day-to-day operations and streamline their financial reporting.

Another essential feature of CES Touch is its full Stock control functionality, which enables businesses to manage their inventory effectively. This feature ensures that businesses can maintain optimal stock levels, avoid overstocking or understocking, and keep track of their stock movements accurately.

In addition to these features, CES Touch offers intensive operator management and in-depth financial reporting, which is vital for businesses seeking to manage their staff and financial performance effectively. With full cloud business analytics, CES Touch also provides businesses with real-time insights into their sales, inventory, and customer behaviour, enabling them to make data-driven decisions to optimize their operations.

CES Touch also links directly to a wide range of Symbol Groups, including Londis, Booker, Premier, Budgens, Shop Local, Best-one, and NISA, allowing businesses to take advantage of automated promotions and price changes. This feature is particularly useful for businesses looking to offer competitive pricing and promotions while maintaining profitability.

At the heart of 3R’s offering is their commitment to excellent customer service, providing 24/7 support, 365 days a year. Whether you’re a small business owner or a large retailer, 3R’s EPOS solutions and CES Touch software are sure to provide you with the tools you need to succeed.

