Natasha’s Law: Almost Four Years On, Are We Doing Enough On Food Labelling?

By Simon Brennan, Senior end user client manager for specialist print solutions, Brother UK

Evolving food labelling regulations have played a crucial role in improving food safety standards over the years, and have undoubtedly saved lives. Almost four years ago, Natasha’s Law was introduced, revolutionising the way food allergens are labelled on Pre-packaged for Direct Sale (PPDS) foods. This vital legislation empowers the two million allergy sufferers in the UK to make informed choices about the food they consume.

“Labelling is essential for allergen management, and it’s at the heart of staying compliant with Natasha’s Law. It’s pushed businesses to think differently about their labelling processes. But there’s still more to be done. A 2023 study by Erudus1 showed that 54% of PPDS labels failed to meet the required standards, with messy, handwritten labels being a major issue.

“Clear, accurate labelling isn’t just about compliance – it’s about building trust with customers and ensuring their safety too. The good news is that technology is playing a key role in helping hospitality businesses to improve their labelling processes. Label printers, for instance, have become an invaluable tool for creating clear, durable, and compliant labels. Unlike handwritten labels, printed versions are smudge-proof and easy to read, helping businesses avoid common pitfalls.

Brother’s labelling solutions for PPDS foods allow food outlets and providers to produce high-resolution and legible labels with all essential information. The option to create a standalone solution, whether with an integrated keyboard or by connecting a tablet, makes compliance much quicker and easier. These solutions help businesses meet regulations, streamline the labelling process, and give customers more confidence in their choices.

As food labelling requirements continue to evolve to ensure the safety and accuracy of food products, businesses need to adopt reliable and user-friendly technology that can produce accurate, legible, and cost-effective labels. This will not only keep customers safe but also safeguard business operations.

1Erudus’ study analysed 116 PPDS labels on foods purchased from delis, farm shops, cafés, food markets and festivals across the UK, report published in 2023.