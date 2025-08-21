£4.1 Billion Boost As 11.2 Million Brits Planning A Staycation August Bank Holiday

Share Post Share Email

VisitEngland’s August bank holiday trip tracker survey, published today, shows that 11.2 million Brits are definitely planning an overnight holiday trip in the UK this bank holiday weekend, bringing an estimated £4.1 billion boost to the economy.

The figures are just up on last year, when 11 million Brits planned to take an overnight trip in the UK during the August bank holiday weekend. Looking back at 2023 the figure was 9.7 million. This would give a much needed boost to the industry which has seen year-to-date domestic overnight trips decrease by 5% from 32.6 million in 2024 to 31.1 million in 2025 at the end of May.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

“From Cornwall and Cumbria to The Gower and Glasgow, Britain is blessed with so many fantastic destinations.

“The tourism industry is a vital part of the economy and it is great to see that this year, even more people are planning to make the most of the August bank holiday weekend by heading off on an overnight trip. This will not only provide millions with fantastic days out, but will also help create jobs and drive economic growth across the country.”

VisitEngland Chief Executive Patricia Yates said:

“It is very encouraging to see many of us are planning a domestic break for the August bank holiday weekend. From our globally renowned museums and art galleries to our buzzing food and music scene, from our great pubs to our beautiful coast and countryside, there is a destination to suit all tastes and budgets.

“Businesses will be looking to the long weekend for a critical late summer lift after what has been a very mixed year for many destinations. We can also see from our latest consumer research that the cost of living remains a concern. Brits are still keen to take their breaks however many are booking last minute, making it difficult for businesses to plan in advance, and wanting to save on accommodation, activities, eating out and searching for good value options. So do please get out and support our amazing destinations, first class attractions and local events this long weekend and beyond.”

The survey also showed that a further 7.3 million people were undecided about whether to take an overnight holiday trip in England during the bank holiday weekend. The top reasons are ‘waiting to see if I can afford it’, ‘waiting to see what the weather will be like’ and ‘waiting to see if there are any deals / special offers’.