4 In 10 Brits Say Their Favourite Pubs Are Still Shut Because Of COVID

New research from BBPA and KAM Media reveals devastating impact of restrictions on pubs and pub goers

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), the leading trade association representing brewers and pubs, has today revealed that 4 in 10 Brits say their favourite pubs are still closed due to ongoing restrictions.

The research, conducted by KAM Media on behalf of the BBPA, asked 1,000 Brits if their favourite pubs were still closed, with 40% of respondents (400) saying they were.

According to the BBPA, pubs remain closed across the UK due to the current restrictions they face, which require them to ensure social distancing at all times, no standing and maintaining the rule of six to a table. It says that pubs still closed do not have the space to operate the social distancing and table service only rules viably, hence why they have remain closed.

According to the survey, regular pub goers (those who visited a pub more than once a week) were most likely to find their favourite pubs still closed, with 55% saying their favourite locals were still closed.

Based on the survey findings, at a regional level, Scots were the most likely to have a favourite pub shut, with 54% of Scots saying their favourite pubs were still closed because of COVID restrictions.

This was closely followed by the East Midlands where 52% of survey respondents said their favourite pubs were still closed, and London where 51% of respondents said their favourite pubs were still closed.

The original roadmap to reopening in England proposed by the Prime Minister aimed for all restrictions, including those on pubs, to be removed on June 21st. However, Boris Johnson has since delayed the removal of all restrictions to July 19th.

In Scotland and Wales, pub goers and publicans are awaiting clarity from their respective Governments on when they can expect to reopen fully and recover, although Scotland has indicative dates alongside vaccine milestones.

The BBPA says restrictions in all pubs across the UK must be removed as soon as possible if the sector is to recover from COVID. It says that under the current restrictions the overwhelming majority of pub businesses are unviable – making it so crucial that restrictions are removed.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“The current restrictions on pubs are flatlining their recovery before its even had a chance to begin.

“It is very revealing that 4 in 10 Brits say their favourite pubs are still closed. Clearly there are a lot of locals out there still closed that play an important role in people’s lives.

“Pubs and licensees are struggling to recover with the current restrictions they face and debts are accumulating. Every week the current restrictions stay and uncertainty continues, the likelihood of pubs being lost forever increases.

“No ifs, ands or buts, pubs across the UK must open without restrictions as soon as possible. The Countdown to Freedom is on in England for pubs on July 19th, but the Wales and Scotland Governments must give more certainty to publicans.”