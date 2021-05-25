5 Ways To Make Your Accommodation More Accessible

As staycations are set to boom this summer, now is the perfect time to prepare your accommodation for new guests. Here, Alison Hughes, Interiors Director from Coast Road Furniture (www.coastroadfurniture.co.uk) shares her tips for making your accommodation more accessible.

The Equality Act 2010 has made it a legal requirement for all facilities that offer goods and services to the public, including accommodation, to ensure that their setting is as inclusive as possible.That means that whether you run a hotel, B&B, guest house, or self-catering accommodation, it’s vital that you have systems in place to ensure every guest can move around freely and comfortably. Doing so not only means you can adhere to regulations, but guests will be more likely to choose your business over those with fewer facilities, so there are plenty of reasons to improve the accessibility of your establishment.

To help you get started, below I’ll be giving you my five tips for making your accommodation more accessible.

OPEN EVERYTHING UP

Narrow corridors and doorways can make moving around your accommodation difficult for those with limited mobility. Opting for an open plan layout for reception areas, such as your check-in and dining areas, as well as all living areas in self-catered accommodation, makes it much easier for residents to move between the two. It’s also a good idea to widen corridors and doorways to make it easier for wheelchairs to move through freely.All corridors should be wide enough for a wheel- chair to turn around in (around 2m), and the same goes for bathrooms.

Bathrooms should adhere to the appropriate building regulations, and any bathroom amenities, including sink basins and towel rails, need to be at a comfortable height for wheelchair users too. If you can’t change the layout of all of your bathrooms or lodgings, it can help to dedicate a handful to disabled amenities and leave the rest as they are.