Why the Hospitality Sector Needs to “Retire Retirement” and Instead Start Encouraging Employees to Rethink Their Lifestyle Goals

The pandemic has not been kind to the hospitality sector.The sector has lost £80.8bn of sales in the 12 months according to the UK Hospitality Quarterly Tracker and it is estimated that many employers have had to furlough 90% of their staff. Inevitably those of an older age have perhaps had to delay their retirement or, even and in some cases, brought it forward.

In addition, ahead of further lock down easing this week the hospitality sector is struggling to recruit employees.This has prompted many organisations to engage ambitious recruitment drives to attract young staff to the sector, and into permanent as opposed to part time roles.

It is becoming increasingly important that employers in the hospitality sector are vocal in their positive culture, and show that they are supporting and addressing the concerns of their staff across all ages. One of the conversations many employers in the sector should be having with their employees, and even them- selves, is what their future is within the business and indeed in their later years.This is a key area for businesses to help their

employees address. Helping people think about and plan their whole life has the added benefits of not just improving their wellbeing, but also helping the business keep them employed in a useful role, whether part time, which suits many employees in the sector, or full time.

RETHINKING RETIREMENT

Generally people are not good with change, especially changes that are enforced. Clearly the last year with lockdowns, furlough, redundancy and continued uncertainty over the economy has caused a lot of people in hospitality a considerable degree of emotional turmoil.

Retirement is a 130-year-old concept that is long past its sell-by date yet it remains something people strive for throughout their working lives, almost as a rite of passage.The reality of retirement rarely turns out to be what we expect. Realising that “retirement” is a gradual process not an abrupt end is essential, and employers have a huge role to play. From the moment we join the workforce we are bombarded with messages urging us to save for retirement, but never to plan for what we want.Too often the transition proves difficult and causes health issues, the first a battle against depression caused by the sense of the loss of status and purpose when a career ends.