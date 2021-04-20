7 (of the Most Important) Ways to Control Labour Costs…

By David Hunter of the Bowden Group

Straight from the horse’s mouth … but the order of importance and significance will vary according to your particular business.

The most important ways to control Labour costs would be … in Summary:

1. Match more closely the number of staff you put on duty with the Sales that you are expecting to do at that time.

Use your business’s trading history … previous years’ business numbers, to predict what your sales are hopefully going to be in any one week, and then put onto the Rota the number of staff at any one time that you think are right for that predicted level of business.

Break it down to the number of staff on duty (ie being paid) on an hour-by-hour basis … and try very hard not to have on duty any more than you need at any one time.

This will certainly mean employing more people working less hours each …. But that will pay dividends as you have more to call on when you need extra help.

2. Think not just about Wages cost as a % of Sales … but also think about Wages cost in Money terms … how much £££ money is it costing you.

And don’t forget that Employer’s N.I. and Employers’ Pension Costs are all part of that overall cost.

Lots of operators have the idea that it is JUST all about Wages % … ie what your total wags cost represents as a % of your Total Nett Sales (nett of VAT … ie after the VAT has been take out). It is NOT just about that.

3. Train your staff on an ongoing basis …

Despite belief to the contrary, staff do like being trained, as it gives them the ability to do a better job, which usually means higher earnings … AND it enables them to aspire to an ever better job next time they make a change … whether still with you, or with a new employer.