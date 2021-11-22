£700,000 Investment Planned to Reopen Two Iconic Derby Pubs

Two iconic Derby pubs are set for a £700,000 investment to reopen and refurbish them in 2022 following lengthy closures.

Subject to recruiting new licensees, Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars wants to overhaul The Corner Pin in Chellaston – which has been closed since 2018 – and The Dog & Moon on Sadler Gate in the city centre, which shut its doors in March last year.

The plans would transform The Corner Pin into a great quality local catering for the whole community and all occasions, renaming it The Chellaston Arms to mark its new direction. Meanwhile, the 300-year old Dog & Moon would become a modern craft bar and revert to its previous name of The Shakespeare.

The work would renovate the exteriors of the two historic pubs and add new planting, signage and lighting to enhance their neighbourhoods.

To meet increased demand for year-round alfresco eating and drinking due to the pandemic, the outside space would be revamped at both pubs with festoon lighting, heating, new furniture and extra capacity for customers. The Corner Pin’s garden would be landscaped to become one of the biggest in Chellaston, with seating for 105 people and a covered, heated pergola. With a shortage of beer gardens in central Derby, a stunning sheltered outdoor area decorated with art and accommodating 60 customers would be developed at The Dog & Moon, doubling the pub’s size.

Says Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager for Derby Amanda Bloor: “We’re keen to revitalise these two wonderful old Derby pubs for people to enjoy; we just need the right licensees to take them on. The pandemic has frustrated our plans. Now restrictions have lifted, we’re keen to recruit new operators and get these pubs open again as soon as possible. These are well-known pubs with fantastic potential that residents want to see back in business. With investment they will thrive. They are great opportunities for experienced licensees wanting a landmark pub in a high-profile location in Derby.”