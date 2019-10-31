83% Of Consumers Call For Regulation Of ALL Short-Term Accommodation

Quality in Tourism, performance assessors for tourism and hospitality businesses in the UK, reports on the recent rise in homestay rentals and the significant safety risk that a lack of regulation poses to consumers in its new white paper.

All hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses in the UK are required to follow standards that ensure basic safety requirements are met to protect the welfare of their guests.

However, there is a lack of regulation within the sharing economy that is allowing landlords to rent part or all of their properties without any safety checks or assessments whatsoever. This means that consumers could be staying in unfit accommodation, some of which don’t even have basic safety equipment such as smoke detectors or carbon monoxide alarms (as highlighted by the All Party Parliamentary Group in Westminster last year).

Quality in Tourism independently surveyed 2,000 people who have stayed overnight at least once in the last 12 months and found that 89% think that smoke detectors should be mandatory, 73% don’t check for a gas safety certificate, 61% think carbon monoxide alarms are essential and 83% support the mandatory regulation of ALL pay to stay properties (not just Hotels, B&Bs and Guesthouses).

Deborah Heather, director at Quality in Tourism that assesses properties with its Safe, Clean and LegalTM scheme said, “Over the last few years, industry standards have eroded for a number of reasons including the Local Authority budget for inspections and the pure speed of innovation and industry growth.

Our white paper is an important wake up call to authorities across the UK that changes need to be urgently made to level the playing field and align all operators to become accountable and improve consumer safety, before it’s too late.”

These findings highlight the requirement for an enforceable, mandatory regulation that sets out minimum standards. These standards should include compliance with all established frameworks including Fire Safety, Food Hygiene and Building Regulations, face-to-face inspection of all properties, proof of all relevant insurances, minimum levels of cleanliness and hygiene, and guarantees around client money protection and PCI (Payment Card Industry) compliance.

A Primary Authority Partnership has been established between Quality in Tourism and Cornwall Council, and this has been approved by the Secretary of State. Quality in Tourism has developed its Safe, Clean and LegalTM framework which is able to be rolled out across the country’s vast range of short-term accommodation properties to enable a ‘register’ of accommodation which has reached safe operating standards.

Safe, Clean and LegalTM acts as an ‘off the shelf’ framework that can be easily adopted by any council to not only protect their consumers but also their destination’s brand.

To download the full white paper, please visit https://www.qualityintourism.com/safety-standards and for more information on Quality and Tourism please visit: https://www.qualityintourism.com/