A Day In The Life – Behind The Scenes Of A Hotel During Lockdown

Can you describe a typical working day for you at the hotel during lockdown?

The day starts off by clocking up around 6,000 steps whilst checking the security and health of Whittlebury Hall (the owners actively check on our Atrium, Orangery and Pavilion and serviced office buildings), so that is the ground, first and second floors.The tools for the walk include a walkie-talkie, mobile phone for the switch- board, my mobile phone, a portable doorbell, master keys,

torch, and not forgetting that all important first flask of tea – I’m not the epitome of someone in operations, however I do look and sound the part whilst jingling and ringing as I walk the floors!

While the volume of calls, emails and enquiries have declined, the 12 email accounts that I have access to continue to keep me busy through- out the day, as does the constant flow of inbound phone calls and the adhoc visitor to the front door, which is normally our postie or a courier dropping off an order that one of the team who live in staff accommodation on site have ordered…all of this helps to contribute to the daily step count.

In between the calls, emails, doorbells and keeping a watchful eye on the CCTV cameras, I work on budgets, reopening strategy, planning our proposed new business segments such as hotel management support, and work on developing our serviced offices product.

Although my obvious preference would have been not to have experienced this global pandemic, it has allowed me to gain a greater understanding of the various areas of our business that in a ‘normal’ year I wouldn’t have got involved in at such a granular level. My learning curve