A Fifth Of Women Feel ‘Marginalised’ In Pubs – Due To Their Gender

A fifth of women feel ‘marginalised’ when popping down to the pub – because of their gender.

Despite traditionally being seen as the heart of the community, a visit to their local leaves many females feeling ‘out of place.’

Male banter (29 per cent) and loud behaviour (42 per cent), along with sexism (55 per cent) and ‘showing off’ (37 per cent) are among the causes – rather than the pub itself.

In fact, many also feel this way when attending sport events including rugby (12 per cent) and football (18 per cent) matches.

And 20 per cent feel uncomfortable around men when pursuing recreational activities such as poker.

The research of 2,000 women was commissioned by 888.com, as part of an extensive study into women and poker [https://www.888poker.com/magazine/poker-world/women-and-poker-survey].

It found 40 per cent will avoid locations or particular activities because of the behaviour of some men.

And for 45 per cent, the fact they ‘still’ have to feel this way is a source of frustration.

A spokeswoman for 888.com said: “Women should feel able to do anything men can do.

“Our research has found despite forward-facing movements which have aimed to help women feel empowered, there is a still progress to be made.

“It can be hard to make your entrance in a place which doesn’t feel welcoming but it’s important to not let it stop you from doing what you truly enjoy.”

The study also found 68 per cent of women feel poker is a male-dominated game – to its detriment.

Because of this a third feel less inclined to play the game.

And of the 45 per cent who have played a hand of poker, nearly half have felt intimidated by the opposite sex during a match.

Further to this, as many as four fifths said they would be put off playing a round of poker if there were more men than women at the table.

Consequently, those polled would feel more comfortable playing the game at home or a friend’s house than in a public place, such as a casino or pub.