A Special Offer from Pergola

Share Tweet Share Email

Pergola are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of two innovative products that are set to redefine the canned cocktail experience. Crafted with care and precision, our new fizzy tequila-based cocktails are not only allergen-free and preservative-free but also boast unique flavor profiles that are sure to tantalize the taste buds of your discerning customers.

Introducing Our New Offerings:

1. Margarita with Mint and Yuzu:

Embark on a flavor journey with our Margarita, infused with invigorating mint and the exotic zest of yuzu. This zingy and refreshing concoction combines the classic allure of tequila with a modern twist, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a vibrant and revitalizing beverage experience.

2. Tequila and Tonic – Cinnamon and Vanilla Flavoured:

Prepare to be warmed from the inside out with our Tequila and Tonic, a pioneering creation that brings together the comforting notes of cinnamon and the subtle sweetness of vanilla. This innovative blend offers a delightful balance of flavors, providing a unique drinking experience that is both comforting and invigorating.

Why Choose Our Products?

• Allergen-Free & Preservative-Free: Ensure peace of mind for your customers with our clean label cocktails.

• Innovative Flavors: Stand out from the crowd with distinctive flavor combinations that are sure to captivate.

• Convenience: Streamline your bar operations with ready-to-serve canned cocktails that maintain the integrity of freshly crafted drinks.

• Versatility: Appeal to a diverse clientele by offering two distinct flavor profiles that cater to different preferences.

Special Launch Offer:

To celebrate the introduction of these exciting new products, we are extending a special launch offer exclusively for our valued partners. Place your order by 28/02/2024, and enjoy competitive pricing that will elevate your beverage selection while maximizing your profitability.

Get Ready to Elevate Your Beverage Program:

To secure your supply of our Margarita with Mint and Yuzu and Tequila and Tonic with Cinnamon and Vanilla, simply reach out to us at rahul@pergoladrinks.com. Whether you’re interested in sampling our products or have inquiries about marketing support, our team is here to assist you every step of the way.

We are confident that our allergen-free, preservative-free fizzy tequila cocktails will be a hit at your establishment, providing your customers with an unforgettable drinking experience.

Cheers to success and innovation!